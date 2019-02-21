School buses mostly running after snowy night
The Belleville area is the only exception
Good morning commuters!
Woe betide the person who doesn't warm up their windshield this morning.
There's been a fairly significant snowfall overnight and when I was driving in around 4:30 a.m., constant light, freezing rain on top of it.
Makes the heart sing.
Of course, it's probably singing Danzig songs, but it's still singing at least.
The only school bus cancellations today are in the Belleville area, but I bet there will be some delays elsewhere.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
