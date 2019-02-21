Skip to Main Content
School buses mostly running after snowy night
TRAFFIC BLOG

School buses mostly running after snowy night

The Belleville area is the only place where buses are cancelled.

The Belleville area is the only exception

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Ottawa got 6.4 cm of snow at the airport before midnight, with some light freezing rain early this morning. It's expected to end after the morning commute. (The Associated Press)

Good morning commuters!

Woe betide the person who doesn't warm up their windshield this morning.

There's been a fairly significant snowfall overnight and when I was driving in around 4:30 a.m., constant light, freezing rain on top of it.

Makes the heart sing.

Of course, it's probably singing Danzig songs, but it's still singing at least.

The only school bus cancellations today are in the Belleville area, but I bet there will be some delays elsewhere.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us