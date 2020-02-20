Many things might be throwing us off this week
This seems like the longest short week ever
Good morning commuters!
It's cold again, or still. I forget. I think it's again.
Anyway, it's cold and February never ends and you probably had to wrangle your kids Monday and will probably have to wrangle them again Friday, Eugene Melnyk is hanging out with Mel Gibson and you're not sure if Family Day messed up your garbage collection schedule or not, so you'll just watch the neighbours to see what they do.
And try not to seem creepy.
And maybe bring the green bin inside for a few hours so it's not frozen up like Neptune.
(By the way, waste pickup was indeed delayed a day this week).
No, it's not Friday yet.
Yes, this is a short week.
No, none have ever seemed longer.
Yes, windshield washer fluid is that expensive now.
Can I make my own?
Better not.
Sigh.
Have a great day!
