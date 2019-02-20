Truck convoy heading back to the Hill today

Good morning commuters!

Whether you like it or not, the dozens of pro-pipeline protesters who arrived in Ottawa yesterday after a cross-country convoy are planning to return to Parliament Hill again this morning.

They'll spend part of the day parked on Wellington Street and rallying on the Hill, causing similar road closures and bus detours around that area of downtown.

Yesterday, there was also a counter-protest and I'd expect that to continue as well.

This space always welcomes your hot and cold takes on commuting in Ottawa.

I recently got a dandy note from Barbara who has given it some thought and has found three "very illogical" spots on her commute from Arnprior to Billings Bridge.

Read on:

"The new 'no right turn on red' at the exit from the Queensway eastbound to get onto Holly Acres Road (to proceed to Carling Avenue or Baseline Road). Most of the time there is no traffic to wait for and we are all quite capable of turning right safely from a one way at a red light. All this change has done is block up and slow down traffic. I'm not aware of excessive accidents at that corner in the past? Is there any way to extend the left turn lane on Baseline eastbound at Woodroffe Avenue so everyone is not trying to rapidly merge into the right lanes as they lose theirs? Or maybe change the light cycle and make it a left turn or straight through lane? It's a bit of a rat race at that point. Stupidest of all: heading westbound on Heron Road approaching Prince of Wales Drive. Two lanes of traffic that get backed up all the way to Bank Street from 3 to 6:30 p.m., when right beside it all the way from Riverside Drive to Prince of Wales there's a wide-open bus lane that has buses only every 15 minutes or so — and one very dedicated cop that loves to sit at the top for those who dare to enter that lane before the prescribed spot … It makes no sense to me why people turning right at Prince of Wales can't share that lane in the interest of keeping traffic moving rather than sit for two kilometres only to turn right at the top of the hill. Of course you'll get the slime balls who use it to go around traffic and deke back in to the lane proceeding straight, but you always get those everywhere! Catch and ticket the slime balls, not the people just trying to turn right by using an empty bus lane. All of us know we can't block the buses (and that cop I mentioned does more to block the buses than anyone)."

We've covered this lane on this bridge before.

If you have thoughts, send them to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

Have a great day!

