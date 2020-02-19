Skip to Main Content
Watch for blowing snow, freezing slush and a water main break
There was lots of water in some Plateau streets overnight.

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
A lot of water spilled in the Plateau district of Gatineau overnight. We're working toget you the exact location. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's warm and slushy, but that's going to change as the winds blow and the temperature steadily falls.

Wind is causing visibility issues in places and the coming cold means all that slush will turn to ice, making your afternoon commute likely rather wretched.

Speaking of ice, there's probably quite a bit of it in areas of the Plateau in northwestern Gatineau this morning.

There was an overnight water main break there.

The city has not said how the Plateau water main break is affecting traffic or water availability. (CBC)

Have a great day!

