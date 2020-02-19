Watch for blowing snow, freezing slush and a water main break
There was lots of water in some Plateau streets overnight.
There was lots of water in some Plateau streets overnight
Good morning commuters!
It's warm and slushy, but that's going to change as the winds blow and the temperature steadily falls.
Wind is causing visibility issues in places and the coming cold means all that slush will turn to ice, making your afternoon commute likely rather wretched.
Speaking of ice, there's probably quite a bit of it in areas of the Plateau in northwestern Gatineau this morning.
There was an overnight water main break there.
Have a great day!
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.