Watch for blowing snow, freezing slush and a water main break

It's warm and slushy, but that's going to change as the winds blow and the temperature steadily falls.

Wind is causing visibility issues in places and the coming cold means all that slush will turn to ice, making your afternoon commute likely rather wretched.

Speaking of ice, there's probably quite a bit of it in areas of the Plateau in northwestern Gatineau this morning.

There was an overnight water main break there.

The city has not said how the Plateau water main break is affecting traffic or water availability. (CBC)

