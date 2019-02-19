What to expect on the roads as the protest convoy comes to Ottawa

Good morning commuters!

It's not going to be a fun day to try to get around Centretown.

Hundreds of pro-pipeline protesters are gathering in Arnprior this morning and making their way to Parliament Hill on Highway 417.

A counter-protest is also planned.

I've heard two different plans for departing Arnprior — one suggesting they'll gather at 8 a.m., the other suggesting they'll depart as early 7 a.m.

CBC Politics will have a crew with them.

The convoy is aiming to arrive at Hill by noon, but they're not sharing the exact route from the 417 to the Hill.

The trucking route usually involves Nicholas.

What we do know

The city is planning to close Wellington Street between Kent and Elgin streets starting at 8 a.m. through the afternoon rush hour on both days.

Commuters are encouraged to consider alternate routes, or walking, biking or telecommuting.

The city is also warning people to expect delays and detours on OC Transpo.

Its buses have been moved from Wellington Street to Queen Street, for example.

(OC Transpo)

The STO has a few stops not in service: if you're going to Gatineau between about 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., you'll have to catch your bus at Rideau and Cumberland streets or at the Supreme Court.

Going from Gatineau to Ottawa you'll have to get off the bus at the intersection of Wellington and Lyon streets or at Rideau and Waller streets.

I'll be making some calls, so check back here for updates.

I'd say avoid Centretown after 10 a.m. today.

Have a great day!

