Short workweeks often mean lighter traffic workweeks

Good morning commuters!

This morning, before you woke up, they bulldozed the crystal garden.

Jeez, that's a good lyric, isn't it?

But it's true. The beautiful Winterlude ice sculptures on Sparks Street are no more. Hunks and chunks of unmistakably clear, yet indecipherable ice filled a dumpster when I first got in.

It's worse this year than other years, because these sculptures have lived right outside the window next to my traffic desk.

It sure beats my summer view of BBQ rib fat-effluent vats.

We miss you already. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

I digress.

It's a short week! At least for me, and I'm a pseudo fed to boot as a CBCer.

This may affect traffic. Often, weeks with a holiday at the beginning or end have lighter traffic volumes because people just take the whole thing off.

We shall see. The weather today isn't great. School buses have been cancelled in the Kingston area because of it.

Meantime, don't forget Kent Street is still very much closed between James Street and Gladstone Avenue for water main and sewer work that continues until March 13.

Are you excited about the Bluesfest lineup? It might help you imagine warmer mornings.

Have a great day!