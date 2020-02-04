Skip to Main Content
Short workweeks often mean lighter traffic workweeks

With yesterday being an Ontario holiday, some people just take the whole week off.

Today's messy weather may throw that off

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
One of the Winterlude 2020 ice sculptures on Sparks Street in Ottawa in better days. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

This morning, before you woke up, they bulldozed the crystal garden.

Jeez, that's a good lyric, isn't it?

But it's true. The beautiful Winterlude ice sculptures on Sparks Street are no more. Hunks and chunks of unmistakably clear, yet indecipherable ice filled a dumpster when I first got in.

It's worse this year than other years, because these sculptures have lived right outside the window next to my traffic desk.

It sure beats my summer view of BBQ rib fat-effluent vats.

We miss you already. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

I digress.

It's a short week! At least for me, and I'm a pseudo fed to boot as a CBCer.

This may affect traffic. Often, weeks with a holiday at the beginning or end have lighter traffic volumes because people just take the whole thing off.

We shall see. The weather today isn't great. School buses have been cancelled in the Kingston area because of it.

Meantime, don't forget Kent Street is still very much closed between James Street and Gladstone Avenue for water main and sewer work that continues until March 13.

Are you excited about the Bluesfest lineup? It might help you imagine warmer mornings.

Have a great day!

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

