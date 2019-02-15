Good morning commuters!

I bring good news and bad news.

The good is that it is Friday, so you can typically expect lighter volumes on the major routes.

The bad news is that it is STILL FRIGGING SNOWING. That means the remaining traffic will be slow, at least this morning.

Yesterday afternoon's commute was a miserable hell ride, especially downtown.

I had the misfortune of trying to get out of downtown to the west end shortly after 4 p.m. yesterday — having spent the day doing some stuff for TV and the web.

It was awful.

Traffic ≠ board game

People. Stop blocking intersections. Stop it.

It's driving, not horseshoes. It's not a board game.

If you can't go through the intersection, do not go into the intersection.

This was the major problem I saw yesterday.

That, and the roads are narrowed due to the recent snowfall so vehicles trying to use right turn lanes didn't have enough room to get over and the through-traffic couldn't proceed until the right-turning traffic turned.

But that's not always simple and quick during rush hours, when there are so many pedestrians who get to cross before you can turn.

I heard many, many horns.

Once the snow has cleared, it will be easier.

Once the intersections stop getting blocked, it will be quieter.

Have a great day!

