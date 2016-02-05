Skip to Main Content
Dress for this extreme cold, no matter how you travel
You don't want to be caught out in this cold unprepared if your vehicle breaks down.

It's been deemed too cold for school buses for Renfrew County English schools

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
There's an extreme cold warning today in Ottawa, with wind chill at its best making it feel about -25 and at its worst, -35. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

I imagine the CAA types will be busy this morning. Probably a lot of folks will find their cold vehicles are even more hesitant to start than they are.

It's cold. Damn cold.

Dress for it — not just if you're walking, biking or waiting for a bus or train, but also just in case your own wheels break down.

You don't want to be caught out in this cold without a tauntaun to cut open.

School buses have been cancelled for English students in Renfrew County because of how cold it is (those schools are still open).

It's also an elementary PA day for many students.

I got $10 that says they won't venture far from where they are right now as I write this.

Have a great day!

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

