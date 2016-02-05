Dress for this extreme cold, no matter how you travel

Good morning commuters!

I imagine the CAA types will be busy this morning. Probably a lot of folks will find their cold vehicles are even more hesitant to start than they are.

It's cold. Damn cold.

Dress for it — not just if you're walking, biking or waiting for a bus or train, but also just in case your own wheels break down.

You don't want to be caught out in this cold without a tauntaun to cut open.

School buses have been cancelled for English students in Renfrew County because of how cold it is (those schools are still open).

It's also an elementary PA day for many students.

I got $10 that says they won't venture far from where they are right now as I write this.

Have a great day!