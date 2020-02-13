Broken water main and hydro wires to watch for

Good morning commuters!

There's a water main break over in Gatineau on boulevard Alexandre-Taché next to the entrance/exit of the Gatineau Parkway in the Val-Tétreault area.

I expect that to be an issue this morning.

Ottawa police say southbound Merivale Road may be closed through the morning commute between Baseline Road and Clyde Avenue because of downed hydro wires.

It's also snowing. It started around 4:30 a.m. and should last about 24 hours in Ottawa until it all clears up.

I was getting gas in Westboro when it happened and the guy next to me unloading a truck of stuff for the convenience store had a few choice expletives to share about it into the night sky.

It will affect the visibility this morning.

There will be fewer school buses across the region, including Ottawa and Kingston, because of rotating education worker strikes.

Have a great day!