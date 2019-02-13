Good morning commuters!

It's one of those days when you hope and pray your street hasn't been plowed, so you can get out of your driveway.

Such was the case with me.

But it might be wise for you to take at look at the bottom of your street before you head out — there's a pretty decent chance there's a three-foot snow berm waiting for you.

A glimpse of a snow bank on Wellington Street West. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

That's too much for most folks, many of whom will be grounded today — whether they arranged to be or not.

"We have been concentrating on the arterial network and that's what we need to keep open, so we're going to continue to work a little bit at that," said Luc Gagné​, the city's director of roads and parking services on this morning's show.

"But we tried to, where we could, get rid of these windrows where the principal roads and the local roads are trying to meet. We've had some tractors and some 4x4s out trying to get to those, but you can appreciate there's just literally thousands of these intersections across the city."

There's no school for anyone in the Ottawa area today: not only bus cancellations, but school closures as well.

If you don't have to travel, stay home.

Try not to break your shovel — you might need it for another messy day later this week.

"It's going to take several days of cleanup here to get through [this snow], and of course it looks like there's another event rolling in on Friday," Gagné said.

Have a great day!

