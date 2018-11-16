Construction at Kent and Gladstone not fun to get caught in
It's best to avoid this Centretown intersection with a new closure this week.
School buses cancelled for some boards in Renfrew County, Kingston
Good morning commuters!
If you're up in the Ottawa Valley or around Kingston, where English public education worker job action continues today, there are many bus cancellations for a one-day strike.
Here in Ottawa, it could be much busier than Tuesday because there aren't any cancellations like there were yesterday.
Don't forget a block of Kent Street is closed at Gladstone Avenue until March 13 for water main and sewer work. It's not fun to get caught in that at the wrong time.
Have a great day!
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.