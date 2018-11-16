Construction at Kent and Gladstone not fun to get caught in

Good morning commuters!

If you're up in the Ottawa Valley or around Kingston, where English public education worker job action continues today, there are many bus cancellations for a one-day strike.

Here in Ottawa, it could be much busier than Tuesday because there aren't any cancellations like there were yesterday.

Don't forget a block of Kent Street is closed at Gladstone Avenue until March 13 for water main and sewer work. It's not fun to get caught in that at the wrong time.

Have a great day!