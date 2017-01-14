Mild spell means foggy late-night, early-morning drives in places
Don't forget there is more teacher job action today, cancelling Englis public elementary school buses.
Some elementary school buses aren't running again today
Good morning commuters!
It was foggy last night and might still be in places this morning.
Don't forget there is more teacher job action today affecting English public elementary and middle-school students.
Renfrew County aside, where all English public schools are closed, school buses are still running to high schools, French and Catholic schools.
A reminder that yesterday water main and sewer work began on Kent Street, closing it between James Street and Gladstone Avenue until March 13.
Have a great day!
