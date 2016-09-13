Skip to Main Content
Block of Kent Street closes Monday for sewer work
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

During the closure, on-street parking will not be permitted on Kent Street, between Florence and James streets.

Section between Gladstone Avenue and Florence Street will remains closed until mid-March

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
Detours will be in place from Gladstone Avenue to Somerset Street for the closure. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's snowing, and has been snowing all night, but I'm not seeing any school bus cancellations because of it. Surprising, really.

There's bad news this morning for those who use Kent Street to get into Centretown. Kent Street closes Monday between Gladstone Avenue and Florence Street. This closure also affects the intersection at Florence and Kent streets.

Those streets will remain closed until mid-March for sewer and water main work.

During the closure, on-street parking will not be permitted on Kent Street, between Florence and James streets. Detours will be in place from Gladstone Avenue to Somerset Street for the closure. Local access will be maintained. Motorists are encouraged to use Bronson Avenue or Metcalfe Street as alternate routes.

Sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians. Cyclists can dismount to cross the intersection.

Have a great day!

