Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Feb. 1
Good morning, commuters!
Snow removal crews in Vanier say Marier Avenue is closed at Alice Street due to an overnight fire.
Speaking of snow removal, there's been heaps of that going on overnight as well — I spotted them on Morrison Drive in the west end around 4:30 a.m.
One wonders when they'll ever get to the main drag in Hintonburg, though. Pretty tight along there during busy times.
No new construction today and lots of teens are still writing exams, so I expect traffic to be a bit lighter — mostly because it's finally Friday. Groundhog Day Eve, I suppose.
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
