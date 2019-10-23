Looks like roads will get quite icy Tuesday afternoon
Today should be nice if you walk or bike around. Getting home tomorrow could get tricky.
Good morning commuters!
It's so weird.
I was supposed to go disc golfing yesterday, expecting it to be 4 C. It felt like -12 C with the wind chill at 9 a.m.
We didn't go.
In fact, the dog got a fairly brisk walk.
This morning (for whatever reason) everything has melted and it's quite wet and warm.
But I'm told this won't last, and by tomorrow it's going to be winter again.
This is pretty awful news for commuters — the driving ones, the walking ones and the cycling ones.
All this wet is going to start turning into ice Tuesday afternoon.
Tomorrow will be tricky getting around.
Ah well.
Have a great day.
Comments
