Good morning commuters!

Well now, it's one of those mornings where the temperature doesn't feel at all like the temperature.

The dashboard reading said -8 C but it felt like I was in a really boring Jack London story when I was at the gas pump.

There's some construction on the horizon, even in this weather.

Hydro Ottawa work continues along the east side of Elgin Street between Waverley and Lisgar streets.

On-street parking on both sides of Elgin is prohibited within these blocks, with the recommended replacement at City Hall.

Starting Monday, until that Friday, Union Street will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to all traffic between King Edward and Stanley avenues for construction at the Minto Bridges, which connect New Edinburgh and Lowertown.

Traffic will be detoured via King Edward Avenue, Sussex Drive and Stanley.

The underground parking garage at the rear of the John G. Diefenbaker Building at 111 Sussex Dr. will still be accessible.

Union Street is the smallest of the three crossings near the meeting point of the Rideau and Ottawa rivers, the others being Sussex Drive and St. Patrick Street. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

And, from Monday to Saturday, the ramp for Blair Road off the eastbound Highway 174 will be closed overnight for the installation of steel beam "guiderails."

That's the word the city used, so I'll use it here, too.

In Barrhaven, Jockvale Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Longfields Drive and Greenbank Road for the installation of a new watermain and storm sewer.

That happens from Dec. 10 to 21.

Santa's in rural Ottawa

Finally, it's still Santa Claus parade season.

The Osgoode Santa Claus Parade of Lights happens tonight from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Osgoode Main Street will be closed between Taggart Street and the Osgoode Market Square Mall.

Osgoode Main will also be closed between River Road and Nixon Drive from 6:30 to 7 p.m. to prepare.

Tomorrow afternoon, the Richmond Santa Claus Parade happens from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., meaning closures on:

Royal York Street between Maitland Avenue and Fowler Street,

Fowler between Royal York and Strachan Street,

Strachan between Fowler and McBean Street,

McBean between Strachan and Perth Street,

Perth between McBean and Huntley Road,

and Huntley between Perth and the Richmond Arena.

(Richmond Village Association)

The Carp Santa Claus Parade happens tomorrow from noon to 2 p.m., forcing the closure of:

Carp Road between Juanita Avenue and Donald B. Munro Drive,

Donald B. Munro. between Carp Road and Langstaff Drive,

Langstaff between Donald B. Munro and Juanita,

and Juanita between Langstaff and Carp Road.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.