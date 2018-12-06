Traffic updates for Dec. 6 — live from Parliament Hill

Good morning commuters!

Somewhat chilly and definitely slippery in places this morning.

Yesterday afternoon's commute was another of those wretched affairs where the temperature and dusting of snow created a wax paper driving surface.

There were spinouts, rollovers, crashes, tie-ups and a heap of two-hour commutes.

One of those days where, once you're home, you make your first drink in your kitchen before you've even taken your jacket off.

See ya, Centre Block

This morning might be weird and wonderful for me.

At 7 a.m. I leave the familiar confines of Studio 12 and head up the hill to Centre Block to join Robyn Bresnahan for a special broadcast.

We're having one last look at the building before they close it for a decade for renovations.

LISTEN LIVE starting 7 a.m. ET online, on the CBC Radio app or 91.5 FM in Ottawa.

I'll still be doing traffic and am forwarding the traffic line to my cellphone.

Have a great day!

