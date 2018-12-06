Skip to Main Content
Traffic updates for Dec. 6 — live from Parliament Hill
Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
A traffic light near Parliament Hill in Ottawa in September 2010. (The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)

Good morning commuters!

Somewhat chilly and definitely slippery in places this morning.

Yesterday afternoon's commute was another of those wretched affairs where the temperature and dusting of snow created a wax paper driving surface.

There were spinouts, rollovers, crashes, tie-ups and a heap of two-hour commutes.

One of those days where, once you're home, you make your first drink in your kitchen before you've even taken your jacket off.

See ya, Centre Block

This morning might be weird and wonderful for me.

At 7 a.m. I leave the familiar confines of Studio 12 and head up the hill to Centre Block to join Robyn Bresnahan for a special broadcast. 

We're having one last look at the building before they close it for a decade for renovations.

I'll still be doing traffic and am forwarding the traffic line to my cellphone.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

