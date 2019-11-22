Friday afternoons tend to be wretched for collisions
This morning could be quite bad in the Kingston area with a snow dump underway.
This morning could be quite bad in Kingston area
Good morning commuters!
It's snowing as I write this, so there could be some correlating slow speeds.
No real accumulation in Ottawa, but certainly it will affect visibility.
Closer to Kingston is where it will build up.
By Sunday all of this will melt.
In fact, I already have plans to get out for some disc golf.
- Snowy morning in Kingston area; big temperature spike coming soon
- Santa Claus is coming to Bytown: Where to watch parades around Ottawa
Expect traffic to be lighter today, as it's Friday.
No new construction to warn you about — but, remember. Friday afternoons tend to be wretched for collisions as people tend to more distracted and rush to get the weekend started.
Santa Claus parade season peaks this weekend.
Have a great day!
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.