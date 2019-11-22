Good morning commuters!

It's snowing as I write this, so there could be some correlating slow speeds.

No real accumulation in Ottawa, but certainly it will affect visibility.

Closer to Kingston is where it will build up.

Flakes fly past the camera at the Quinte Skyway Bridge east of Belleville just before 6 a.m. (MTO)

By Sunday all of this will melt.

In fact, I already have plans to get out for some disc golf.

Expect traffic to be lighter today, as it's Friday.

No new construction to warn you about — but, remember. Friday afternoons tend to be wretched for collisions as people tend to more distracted and rush to get the weekend started.

Santa Claus parade season peaks this weekend.

Have a great day!