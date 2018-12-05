Good morning commuters!

It should be a fairly straightforward trip this morning: no fresh snow, no rain, it's not terribly cold and there's no new construction.

This, as I've written earlier this week, is National Safe Driving Week.

That means police are keeping their eyes extra-peeled for distracted drivers, etc.

With that in mind, officers were out on Limebank Road in the south end yesterday watching for speeders on what traffic enforcement officers refer to on Twitter as the #LimebankRaceway.

They charged two drivers with stunt driving on the 80 km/h stretch of road.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LimebankRaceway?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LimebankRaceway</a> enforcement again today and 2 more drivers <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/charged?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#charged</a> with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stunt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stunt</a> driving. One at 54 over at 1240pm and the other doing 68 over at 240pm. Both drivers lost their licences and cars for 7 days. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/carjail?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#carjail</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fatal4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fatal4</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpeedKills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpeedKills</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/mQxFod0JpO">pic.twitter.com/mQxFod0JpO</a> —@carbinekane

Have a great day!

