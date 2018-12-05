Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 5
Live Blog

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 5

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Somerset Street looking down on Preston Street in November 2018. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It should be a fairly straightforward trip this morning: no fresh snow, no rain, it's not terribly cold and there's no new construction.

This, as I've written earlier this week, is National Safe Driving Week.

That means police are keeping their eyes extra-peeled for distracted drivers, etc.

With that in mind, officers were out on Limebank Road in the south end yesterday watching for speeders on what traffic enforcement officers refer to on Twitter as the #LimebankRaceway. 

They charged two drivers with stunt driving on the 80 km/h stretch of road.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories