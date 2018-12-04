Good morning commuters!

It's a bit colder this morning and if your street is anything like mine, it may well be very icy and slippery.

The main roads are fine.

Ottawa police are in the middle of an education and enforcement blitz as part of National Safe Driving Week.

Officers are out looking for distracted drivers, speeding, aggressive driving and vehicles with "malfunctioning equipment" — which usually means burned-out lights.

That said, I've seen traffic officers complaining on Twitter about drivers who don't seem to have a solid grasp on how their vehicles work — arriving at roadblocks with no lights, or with their high-beams on, etc.

Under “The worst excuse today file” Bus lane enforcement. Stopped a van. He said he was full (3 passengers) so he IS a bus. Buddy at best your a Hyundai Santa Fe. $180. —@gatienmc

Anyway, all this to say there's a safety blitz.

Have a great day!

