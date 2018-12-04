Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 4
Live Blog

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
This kind of weather leads more to sneaky black ice than the more obvious kinds of road ice. (Francis Labbe/Radio-Canada)

Good morning commuters!

It's a bit colder this morning and if your street is anything like mine, it may well be very icy and slippery.

The main roads are fine.

Ottawa police are in the middle of an education and enforcement blitz as part of National Safe Driving Week.

Officers are out looking for distracted drivers, speeding, aggressive driving and vehicles with "malfunctioning equipment" — which usually means burned-out lights. 

That said, I've seen traffic officers complaining on Twitter about drivers who don't seem to have a solid grasp on how their vehicles work — arriving at roadblocks with no lights, or with their high-beams on, etc.

Anyway, all this to say there's a safety blitz.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

