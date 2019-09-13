Heed Cartier Parkway culvert work if you commute from east Ottawa

Good morning commuters!

Expect a quieter Wednesday than usual due to the one-day teacher strike which gives many students across the region a day off.

There will be many fewer school buses on the roads today.

Otherwise, I'm not seeing much to be concerned about.

This week crews started working along the Sir Georges-Étienne Cartier Parkway to repair a culvert, making it very slow headed to Orléans after the Aviation Parkway.

That will likely still be a grim stretch of road to get across until this work ends around Sunday, Dec. 15.

Have a great day!