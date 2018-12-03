Good morning commuters!

If Queen Street is part of your commute to or through Centretown, you're going to love today.

The section which was closed westbound between Metcalfe and Bank is now open in both directions.

It's looking pretty nice down here, finally.

Not that you can see anything this morning.

All the rain and warm weather has our meagre accumulated snow melting away.

The result is pretty significant mist and fog right across the region.

It's also pretty wet out there, so expect a slow commute.

Leave plenty of space, leave early and get more than your running lights on.

Have a great day!

