Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 3
Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Good morning commuters!

If Queen Street is part of your commute to or through Centretown, you're going to love today.

The section which was closed westbound between Metcalfe and Bank is now open in both directions.

It's looking pretty nice down here, finally.

Not that you can see anything this morning.

All the rain and warm weather has our meagre accumulated snow melting away.

The result is pretty significant mist and fog right across the region.

It's also pretty wet out there, so expect a slow commute.

Leave plenty of space, leave early and get more than your running lights on.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

