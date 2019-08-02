Drivers aren't using 'mutual' or 'shared turn' lanes properly

Good morning commuters!

I went hunting through the Ontario driver's handbook online for a section about "mutual" or "shared turn" lanes. I couldn't find anything, at least not in 15 minutes or so.

Maybe this is why I see people treating them like passing lanes or advance turn lanes.

Do you know what I'm talking about?

These are the lanes running in the middle of a two or four-lane road, like Robertson Road in Bells Corners, for example.

The lanes have alternating turn arrows — a right, then a left, then a right, etc.

Robertson Road west of Moodie Drive; this screengrab is from 2015. (Google Street View)

The idea, as I was taught, is to pull into the mutual lane to turn, being mindful of others doing the same from the opposing direction.

But what I often see is people pulling into these mutual lanes as much as 500 metres earlier than they need to so they can slip past slow traffic and get to their turn faster.

Sometimes they even just use it to pass. Last week I saw someone stopped in one to use their phone.

Perhaps some education is needed about these lanes — starting with making the information easier to find.

Let's not wait for something bad to happen before we do this.