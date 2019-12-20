Sing along to the '12 Days of Traffic'

Good morning commuters!

Seeing as it's so cold, and almost Christmas, we're going to have some fun.

This week I spent two afternoons going through ALL my @cbcotttraffic tweets (26,500 followers, by the way... thank you!) looking for the more bizarre tie-ups.

I found everything AND the kitchen sink. Literally.

In fact, there were times when some of the stranger things happened on numerous occasions. Enough that I could fashion a sort-of 12 Days of #OttTraffic to the tune of the 12 Days of Christmas.

Some of the tie-ups even mirror the actual birds and things from the original song.

Remember, all the tie-ups here, really happened. Here goes …

On the first day of Christmas, my commute gave to me

Some lumber that used to be trees.

On the second day of Christmas, my commute gave to me

Two blue tarps

and some lumber that used to be trees.

On the third day of Christmas, my commute gave to me

Three kinds of dogs

Two blue tarps

and some lumber that used to be trees.

On the fourth day of Christmas, my commute gave to me

Four Muskoka chairs

Three kinds of dogs

Two blue tarps

and some lumber that used to be trees.

On the fifth day of Christmas, my commute gave to me

Five copper pipes

Four Muskoka chairs

Three kinds of dogs

Two blue tarps

and some lumber that used to be trees.

On the sixth day of Christmas, my commute gave to me

Six geese a-crossing

Five copper pipes

Four Muskoka chairs

Three kinds of dogs

Two blue tarps

and some lumber that used to be trees.

On the seventh day of Christmas, my commute gave to me

Seven extension ladders

Six geese a-crossing

Five copper pipes

Four Muskoka chairs

Three kinds of dogs

Two blue tarps

and some lumber that used to be trees.

On the eighth day of Christmas, my commute gave to me

A fist fight on the Parkway

Seven extension ladders

Six geese a-crossing

Five copper pipes

Four Muskoka chairs

Three kinds of dogs

Two blue tarps

and some lumber that used to be trees.

On the ninth day of Christmas, my commute gave to me

Pink insulation

A fist fight on the Parkway

Seven extension ladders

Six geese a-crossing

Five copper pipes

Four Muskoka chairs

Three kinds of dogs

Two blue tarps

and some lumber that used to be trees.

On the tenth day of Christmas, my commute gave to me

A small bear running

Pink insulation

A fist fight on the Parkway

Seven extension ladders

Six geese a-crossing

Five copper pipes

Four Muskoka chairs

Three kinds of dogs

Two blue tarps

and some lumber that used to be trees.

On the eleventh day of Christmas, my commute gave to me

An actual kitchen sink

A small bear running

Pink insulation

A fist fight on the Parkway

Seven extension ladders

Six geese a-crossing

Five copper pipes

Four Muskoka chairs

Three kinds of dogs

Two blue tarps

and some lumber that used to be trees.

On the twelfth day of Christmas, my commute gave to me

A drum set for drumming

An actual kitchen sink

A small bear running

Pink insulation

A fist fight on the Parkway

Seven extension ladders

Six geese a-crossing

Five copper pipes

Four Muskoka chairs

Three kinds of dogs

Two blue tarps

and some lumber that used to be trees.

If you have a Christmas song about your commute, send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca or tweet it to @cbcotttraffic.

Have a great day!