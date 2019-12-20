Sing along to the '12 Days of Traffic'
All of these 'gifts' actually happened in 2019 …
Good morning commuters!
Seeing as it's so cold, and almost Christmas, we're going to have some fun.
This week I spent two afternoons going through ALL my @cbcotttraffic tweets (26,500 followers, by the way... thank you!) looking for the more bizarre tie-ups.
I found everything AND the kitchen sink. Literally.
In fact, there were times when some of the stranger things happened on numerous occasions. Enough that I could fashion a sort-of 12 Days of #OttTraffic to the tune of the 12 Days of Christmas.
Some of the tie-ups even mirror the actual birds and things from the original song.
Remember, all the tie-ups here, really happened. Here goes …
On the first day of Christmas, my commute gave to me
Some lumber that used to be trees.
On the second day of Christmas, my commute gave to me
Two blue tarps
and some lumber that used to be trees.
On the third day of Christmas, my commute gave to me
Three kinds of dogs
Two blue tarps
and some lumber that used to be trees.
On the fourth day of Christmas, my commute gave to me
Four Muskoka chairs
Three kinds of dogs
Two blue tarps
and some lumber that used to be trees.
On the fifth day of Christmas, my commute gave to me
Five copper pipes
Four Muskoka chairs
Three kinds of dogs
Two blue tarps
and some lumber that used to be trees.
On the sixth day of Christmas, my commute gave to me
Six geese a-crossing
Five copper pipes
Four Muskoka chairs
Three kinds of dogs
Two blue tarps
and some lumber that used to be trees.
On the seventh day of Christmas, my commute gave to me
Seven extension ladders
Six geese a-crossing
Five copper pipes
Four Muskoka chairs
Three kinds of dogs
Two blue tarps
and some lumber that used to be trees.
On the eighth day of Christmas, my commute gave to me
A fist fight on the Parkway
Seven extension ladders
Six geese a-crossing
Five copper pipes
Four Muskoka chairs
Three kinds of dogs
Two blue tarps
and some lumber that used to be trees.
On the ninth day of Christmas, my commute gave to me
Pink insulation
A fist fight on the Parkway
Seven extension ladders
Six geese a-crossing
Five copper pipes
Four Muskoka chairs
Three kinds of dogs
Two blue tarps
and some lumber that used to be trees.
On the tenth day of Christmas, my commute gave to me
A small bear running
Pink insulation
A fist fight on the Parkway
Seven extension ladders
Six geese a-crossing
Five copper pipes
Four Muskoka chairs
Three kinds of dogs
Two blue tarps
and some lumber that used to be trees.
On the eleventh day of Christmas, my commute gave to me
An actual kitchen sink
A small bear running
Pink insulation
A fist fight on the Parkway
Seven extension ladders
Six geese a-crossing
Five copper pipes
Four Muskoka chairs
Three kinds of dogs
Two blue tarps
and some lumber that used to be trees.
On the twelfth day of Christmas, my commute gave to me
A drum set for drumming
An actual kitchen sink
A small bear running
Pink insulation
A fist fight on the Parkway
Seven extension ladders
Six geese a-crossing
Five copper pipes
Four Muskoka chairs
Three kinds of dogs
Two blue tarps
and some lumber that used to be trees.
If you have a Christmas song about your commute, send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca or tweet it to @cbcotttraffic.
Have a great day!
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.