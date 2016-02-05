Skip to Main Content
These conditions seem perfect for black ice
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

These conditions seem perfect for black ice

How much snow could be covering any black ice depends where you are.

How much snow could be covering it depends where you are

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
It's cold out there this morning so watch out for more slippery spots and black ice. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Mitch Owens Road is closed between Sale Barn and John Quinn roads because of a serious collision at about 2:30 a.m.

The road is not expected to reopen for the morning peak period.

Depending on where you commute to and from, there may be some slippery spots or a dusting of snow.

I'm out in the west end of Ottawa and there was a bit of snow last night. Nothing on the ground at all once you get past Lincoln Fields.

Early this morning the Kingston area was still getting the tail end of the snow dump that started yesterday.

School buses have been cancelled in the Trenton and Prince Edward County areas.

The conditions seem perfect for black ice pretty much everywhere.

Have a great day!

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.