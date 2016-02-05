These conditions seem perfect for black ice

Good morning commuters!

Mitch Owens Road is closed between Sale Barn and John Quinn roads because of a serious collision at about 2:30 a.m.

The road is not expected to reopen for the morning peak period.

Depending on where you commute to and from, there may be some slippery spots or a dusting of snow.

I'm out in the west end of Ottawa and there was a bit of snow last night. Nothing on the ground at all once you get past Lincoln Fields.

Early this morning the Kingston area was still getting the tail end of the snow dump that started yesterday.

School buses have been cancelled in the Trenton and Prince Edward County areas.

The conditions seem perfect for black ice pretty much everywhere.

Have a great day!