These conditions seem perfect for black ice
How much snow could be covering any black ice depends where you are.
How much snow could be covering it depends where you are
Good morning commuters!
Mitch Owens Road is closed between Sale Barn and John Quinn roads because of a serious collision at about 2:30 a.m.
The road is not expected to reopen for the morning peak period.
Depending on where you commute to and from, there may be some slippery spots or a dusting of snow.
I'm out in the west end of Ottawa and there was a bit of snow last night. Nothing on the ground at all once you get past Lincoln Fields.
Early this morning the Kingston area was still getting the tail end of the snow dump that started yesterday.
School buses have been cancelled in the Trenton and Prince Edward County areas.
The conditions seem perfect for black ice pretty much everywhere.
Have a great day!
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.