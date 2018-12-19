Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 19

Good morning commuters!

It's darned cold, but it's supposed to warm up later today compared to yesterday.

I expect we've already seen the worst commutes of the week — things should start to steadily improve from here to next Monday, with less and less commuter traffic each day.

This was pretty evident yesterday, even.

When I was headed back in to the CBC from the west end in the early afternoon, there was quite a backup headed to the Bayshore mall.

Meantime, crews over in Gatineau are still dealing with a pair of water main breaks.

Boulevard Alexandre-Taché is still closed west of the university and east of the Gatineau Parkway.

Have a great day!

