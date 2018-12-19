Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 19
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
It's darned cold, but it's supposed to warm up later today compared to yesterday.
I expect we've already seen the worst commutes of the week — things should start to steadily improve from here to next Monday, with less and less commuter traffic each day.
This was pretty evident yesterday, even.
When I was headed back in to the CBC from the west end in the early afternoon, there was quite a backup headed to the Bayshore mall.
Meantime, crews over in Gatineau are still dealing with a pair of water main breaks.
- Gatineau water main break floods homes, shuts schools
- Another water main break on boulevard Saint-René E.
Boulevard Alexandre-Taché is still closed west of the university and east of the Gatineau Parkway.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.