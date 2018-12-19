Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 19

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market in December 2018. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's darned cold, but it's supposed to warm up later today compared to yesterday.

I expect we've already seen the worst commutes of the week — things should start to steadily improve from here to next Monday, with less and less commuter traffic each day.

This was pretty evident yesterday, even.

When I was headed back in to the CBC from the west end in the early afternoon, there was quite a backup headed to the Bayshore mall.

Meantime, crews over in Gatineau are still dealing with a pair of water main breaks.

Boulevard Alexandre-Taché is still closed west of the university and east of the Gatineau Parkway.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

