What changes do you make to your commute when it gets this cold?

OK, that's cold.

Props to the winter bike people and pedestrians today. You're amazing.

I was kind and left the remote-start vehicle for my wife to use today. I took the electric car, which isn't terribly happy with the cold. It can charge in the parking garage while I do traffic.

What changes do you make when it gets this cold?

You should be doing all that stuff the police warn about: bring warm clothes in your vehicle, maybe a blanket, gloves, touque, etc., just in case you break down.

Of course, the other issue is road salt doesn't work in this temperature, so be prepared for the increased chance of black ice.

It works best when it's warmer than -5 C.

Pedestrians walk by the salted sidewalk of the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council on Wellington Street in Ottawa in February 2019. (CBC)

It was also pretty windy yesterday, so there's bound to be some snow drifts.

I was hearing Kinburn Side Road was pretty evil yesterday afternoon.

