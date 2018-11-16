What changes do you make to your commute when it gets this cold?
You should be packing stuff to keep warm if you're driving and minding black ice
Good morning commuters!
OK, that's cold.
Props to the winter bike people and pedestrians today. You're amazing.
I was kind and left the remote-start vehicle for my wife to use today. I took the electric car, which isn't terribly happy with the cold. It can charge in the parking garage while I do traffic.
What changes do you make when it gets this cold?
You should be doing all that stuff the police warn about: bring warm clothes in your vehicle, maybe a blanket, gloves, touque, etc., just in case you break down.
Of course, the other issue is road salt doesn't work in this temperature, so be prepared for the increased chance of black ice.
It works best when it's warmer than -5 C.
It was also pretty windy yesterday, so there's bound to be some snow drifts.
I was hearing Kinburn Side Road was pretty evil yesterday afternoon.
Have a great day!
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.