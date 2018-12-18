Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 18

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 18

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Roadwork on boulevard Alexandre-Taché snarled traffic back in late summer and early fall. It will be bad on the boulevard again today. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

The big traffic story this morning is the closure of boulevard Alexandre-Taché near UQO because of a watermain break, which will make it more difficult to get into the core from the Aylmer area.

It's also cold. Well, colder.

I don't like it, but I suppose it's good for the Rideau Canal.

I need your help

OK, I need some help with something.

Do you have a brutal commute? Is it terribly long or complicated? 

I had someone call me about commuting from Kemptville to Aylmer recently — that qualifies.

Maybe yours is worse. Maybe yours just takes you through all kinds of misery. Maybe you've been unlucky.

Tell us about it.

CBC Ottawa wants to to a series on woeful commutes in mid-January. So, now is your opportunity to share your tales of woe.

For example, commutes:

  • that are long and/or winding,
  • that are treacherous,
  • the are unusual,
  • that suddenly changed,
  • that might move because of something, or maybe do something extreme to counteract that change,
  • that they have some great strategy for dealing with ,
  • that they have built a comedy routine around?

Reach out to me, for starters, via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca and we'll be in touch with the best ones. 

Looking forward to this.

Have a great day.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories