Good morning commuters!

The big traffic story this morning is the closure of boulevard Alexandre-Taché near UQO because of a watermain break, which will make it more difficult to get into the core from the Aylmer area.

It's also cold. Well, colder.

I don't like it, but I suppose it's good for the Rideau Canal.

I need your help

OK, I need some help with something.

Do you have a brutal commute? Is it terribly long or complicated?

I had someone call me about commuting from Kemptville to Aylmer recently — that qualifies.

Maybe yours is worse. Maybe yours just takes you through all kinds of misery. Maybe you've been unlucky.

Tell us about it.

CBC Ottawa wants to to a series on woeful commutes in mid-January. So, now is your opportunity to share your tales of woe.

For example, commutes:

that are long and/or winding,

that are treacherous,

the are unusual,

that suddenly changed,

that might move because of something, or maybe do something extreme to counteract that change,

that they have some great strategy for dealing with ,

that they have built a comedy routine around?

Reach out to me, for starters, via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca and we'll be in touch with the best ones.

Looking forward to this.

Have a great day.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.