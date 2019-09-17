Trying to write a real-life '12 Days of Traffic' jingle

Good morning commuters!

It's slippery out there — especially the secondary routes. Many of them hadn't seen any salt when I drove in around 5 a.m.

I've managed to compile a list of the more unusual traffic tie-ups by scanning every one of my @cbcotttraffic tweets from 2019.

It's nuts. There's so many of them: animals of all kinds, furniture, tools, aggregate material and lots of wood. I just need to figure out how to package it all.

Someone has suggested the 12 days of Christmas.

I could do a lot more than 12 days, but perhaps there is enough of these things that it could actually be accurate. For example, there probably were 12 extension ladders that fell off of trucks or vans.

This is what I do for a living now.

Think about that.

Have a great day!