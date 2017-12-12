It's time for the usual 'clean the snow off your vehicle' reminder

Good morning commuters!

It sounds like we're in for more snow.

I'm not going back on the 417 until more people start clearing their vehicles off from the snow and ice that can otherwise launch itself into other windshields.

Meantime, I started to prepare a fun, weird year-ender sort of story yesterday.

What I've been doing is going through all my 2019 @cbcotttraffic tweets — OMG, there's a lot of them — and compiling the ones about strange things on the road.

There's everything and the kitchen sink.

Literally, there was a kitchen sink once.

Can't wait to share that with you here soon. So far I've gone back as far as June. Halfway there.

Did anybody tell you Elgin Street reopened?

Have a great day!