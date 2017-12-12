Skip to Main Content
It's time for the usual 'clean the snow off your vehicle' reminder
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

It's time for the usual 'clean the snow off your vehicle' reminder

Snow and ice that isn't taken care of with a brush can do a number on other vehicles.

Snow and ice that isn't taken care of with a brush can do a number on other vehicles

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
Be like this man in downtown Ottawa from two years ago. (Andrew Foote)

Good morning commuters!

It sounds like we're in for more snow.

I'm not going back on the 417 until more people start clearing their vehicles off from the snow and ice that can otherwise launch itself into other windshields.

Meantime, I started to prepare a fun, weird year-ender sort of story yesterday. 

What I've been doing is going through all my 2019 @cbcotttraffic tweets — OMG, there's a lot of them — and compiling the ones about strange things on the road. 

There's everything and the kitchen sink. 

Literally, there was a kitchen sink once.

Can't wait to share that with you here soon. So far I've gone back as far as June. Halfway there.

Did anybody tell you Elgin Street reopened?

Have a great day!

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.