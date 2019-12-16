Afternoon commuters will benefit from Elgin Street's return

Good morning commuters!

All of Elgin Street is now open again to two-way vehicle and bike traffic for the first time in almost a year.

You can now catch Route 5, 14, and 114 buses on Elgin; the temporary stops on Cartier Street are no longer in service.

Expect this to improve traffic flow in the downtown core, especially during the afternoon commute.

There's still work to do on the sidewalks and streetscape, including burying hydro lines, starting in the spring and lasting for months.

The city says more details on what that will involve are coming.

Elgin Street and Gladstone Avenue early Dec. 16. Behold: a car! (City of Ottawa)

Meantime, it's really cold out there. If walking or waiting for a bus is in the cards for you this morning, make sure to bundle up.

There are also patches of ice to be watchful for.

Finally, thanks to everyone who has donated to Project Give, especially to those who came down to the NAC in person on Friday. It was awesome fun to meet all of you.

Have a great day!