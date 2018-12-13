Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates from the NAC

Good morning commuters!

It's a special day: CBC Project Give for the Ottawa Food Bank.

That means I'm down at the National Arts Centre for both Ottawa Morning and All In A Day today.

Traffic reporting works the same, even though I'm a few blocks away from Studio 12.

I expect your commutes will be decent today in terms of volume, the only X-factor is the rain or freezing rain for which there's been a bit of concern.

It's supposed to warm up fairly significantly compared to yesterday.

Where it will be busier than usual is around the shopping centres, as it's getting pretty close to Christmas.

Looking ahead to Monday, a section of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway southbound from the Pretoria Bridge to Catherine Street will be closed during off peak hours, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for asphalt work related to the Elgin Street renewal project.

Flag people will control motorists on the open lane of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway during the work.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

