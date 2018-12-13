Skip to Main Content
Live Blog

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 13

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me, a walk that is very slippery. (David Horemans/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

As one of my pals on Twitter pointed out, it is a frosty nose hair morning.

For myself, a commuter who spends most of my trip in a vehicle, I can tell you there are also some patches of shiny black ice and curious wind gusts.

It might be a bit tricky this morning.

The good news with the cold is they're flooding the Rideau Canal.

The bad news about that is it's supposed to warm up significantly starting tomorrow.

No new construction to warn you about, but it should be getting pretty desperate around the malls with basically a little more than a week until Christmas.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

