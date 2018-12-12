Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 12

Good morning commuters!

There are definitely some slippery spots this morning after several hours of flurries yesterday.

City crews have been dealing with a broken watermain forcing closures on Range Road and Mann Avenue in Sandy Hill.

They also had to fix one yesterday afternoon on Fisher Avenue at Baseline Drive.

I was just reading about how 10 years ago this week was the start of the big, nearly two-month OC Transpo strike.

My co-worker Giacomo Panico says that was the catalyst to him becoming a winter cyclist.

Raise your hand if, like me, this was your catalyst to start winter biking <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottbike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottbike</a> <a href="https://t.co/nZyVwHhJgv">https://t.co/nZyVwHhJgv</a> —@GiacomoPanico

Perhaps there are others. How did the strike 10 years ago permanently change your commute, if at all?

Let me know via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.