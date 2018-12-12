Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 12
Live Blog

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 12

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
A partially snow-covered car drives in Old Ottawa South in March 2018. Brush off any leftovers from yesterday before you head out today. (Martin Weaver/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

There are definitely some slippery spots this morning after several hours of flurries yesterday.

City crews have been dealing with a broken watermain forcing closures on Range Road and Mann Avenue in Sandy Hill.

They also had to fix one yesterday afternoon on Fisher Avenue at Baseline Drive.

I was just reading about how 10 years ago this week was the start of the big, nearly two-month OC Transpo strike.

My co-worker Giacomo Panico says that was the catalyst to him becoming a winter cyclist.

Perhaps there are others. How did the strike 10 years ago permanently change your commute, if at all?

Let me know via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories