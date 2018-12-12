Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 12
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
There are definitely some slippery spots this morning after several hours of flurries yesterday.
City crews have been dealing with a broken watermain forcing closures on Range Road and Mann Avenue in Sandy Hill.
They also had to fix one yesterday afternoon on Fisher Avenue at Baseline Drive.
I was just reading about how 10 years ago this week was the start of the big, nearly two-month OC Transpo strike.
My co-worker Giacomo Panico says that was the catalyst to him becoming a winter cyclist.
Raise your hand if, like me, this was your catalyst to start winter biking <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottbike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottbike</a> <a href="https://t.co/nZyVwHhJgv">https://t.co/nZyVwHhJgv</a>—@GiacomoPanico
Perhaps there are others. How did the strike 10 years ago permanently change your commute, if at all?
Let me know via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
Have a great day!
