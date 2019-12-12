Yesterday was a reintroduction to blowing snow

The aftermath of a chain-reaction collision on Highway 401 near Napanee the afternoon of Dec. 11, 2019. (@OPP_ER/Twitter)

Good morning commuters!

Those snow squalls meant a pretty wild afternoon for a lot of commuters.

It seemed like the first time we've had zero visibility because of snow in several months.

It was worse down on Highway 401, of course.

The snow fell in heaps there — and stayed. It caused all kinds of crashes from Napanee to Brockville.

The westbound 401 didn't reopen until around 2:30 a.m. after a fatal series of crashes near Brockville. More than two dozen vehicles had to be towed.

Here in Ottawa, it's cold and there are some seriously slippery spots — especially for pedestrians.

Have a great day!