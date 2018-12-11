Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 11
Live Blog

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 11

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
A pedestrian pushes through snow and wind on Lisgar Street in downtown Ottawa Feb. 7, 2018. (Martin Weaver/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

There's a grim demonstration of what wind chill is all about this morning.

The temperature is around -10 C but it feels much colder, around -15.

Not the best commute for those who have walking, biking or bus-waiting as part of their trip.

Bundle up.

And for those who drive, best to toss a few extra warm items and supplies in the back of the car just in case.

No new construction today, but the ramp from eastbound Highway 50 to boulevard de la Gappe is closed until 5 a.m. tomorrow.

There's also still work happening on Elgin Street and the Chaudiè​re Bridge.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories