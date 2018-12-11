Good morning commuters!

There's a grim demonstration of what wind chill is all about this morning.

The temperature is around -10 C but it feels much colder, around -15.

Not the best commute for those who have walking, biking or bus-waiting as part of their trip.

Bundle up.

And for those who drive, best to toss a few extra warm items and supplies in the back of the car just in case.

No new construction today, but the ramp from eastbound Highway 50 to boulevard de la Gappe is closed until 5 a.m. tomorrow.

There's also still work happening on Elgin Street and the Chaudiè​re Bridge.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.