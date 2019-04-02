Skip to Main Content
Watch for 3 bits of roadwork in the capital's centre
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

Watch for 3 bits of roadwork in the capital's centre

They affect Portage Bridge, rue Saint-Louis and Sussex Drive.

Affects Portage Bridge, rue Saint-Louis and Sussex Drive

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
Lampposts on the Portage Bridge are being replaced midday today. This file photo is from April, back when there were those lane closures. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

I guess we were spoiled yesterday. This is cold.

There will be partial closures on the Portage Bridge and in the Sussex Drive roundabout at Rideau Gate today so crews can install lamp posts.

This will last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., so just outside of peak period.

There's emergency roadwork happening on rue St-Louis in Gatineau today.

Just one lane is open each way at rue de Picardie, west of the Rapibus bridge.

Have a great day!

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.