Watch for 3 bits of roadwork in the capital's centre

Good morning commuters!

I guess we were spoiled yesterday. This is cold.

There will be partial closures on the Portage Bridge and in the Sussex Drive roundabout at Rideau Gate today so crews can install lamp posts.

This will last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., so just outside of peak period.

There's emergency roadwork happening on rue St-Louis in Gatineau today.

Just one lane is open each way at rue de Picardie, west of the Rapibus bridge.

Have a great day!