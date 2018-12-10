Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 10
Live Blog

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Dec. 10

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Bank Street in downtown Ottawa back in March. (Philippe Turgeon/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's clear and chilly this morning.

We're probably in for at least one more week of normal traffic before volumes start to drop as people go on holiday.

From today until Friday, Union Street will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to all traffic, including pedestrians and cyclists, between King Edward and Stanley avenues for construction at the Minto Bridges.

Traffic will be detoured via King Edward, Sussex and Stanley.

The underground parking garage at the rear of the John G. Diefenbaker Building at 111 Sussex Dr. on Green Island will still be accessible.

Union Street is the smallest of the three crossings near the meeting point of the Rideau and Ottawa rivers, the others being Sussex Drive and St. Patrick Street. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Also starting today until Saturday, the ramp for Blair Road off the eastbound Highway 174 will be closed overnight for construction.

In Barrhaven, Jockvale Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Longfields Drive and Greenbank Road for the installation of a new watermain and storm sewer.

That happens from today until Dec. 21st.

Have a great day!  

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories