Good morning commuters!

It's clear and chilly this morning.

We're probably in for at least one more week of normal traffic before volumes start to drop as people go on holiday.

From today until Friday, Union Street will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to all traffic, including pedestrians and cyclists, between King Edward and Stanley avenues for construction at the Minto Bridges.

Traffic will be detoured via King Edward, Sussex and Stanley.

The underground parking garage at the rear of the John G. Diefenbaker Building at 111 Sussex Dr. on Green Island will still be accessible.

Union Street is the smallest of the three crossings near the meeting point of the Rideau and Ottawa rivers, the others being Sussex Drive and St. Patrick Street. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Also starting today until Saturday, the ramp for Blair Road off the eastbound Highway 174 will be closed overnight for construction.

In Barrhaven, Jockvale Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Longfields Drive and Greenbank Road for the installation of a new watermain and storm sewer.

That happens from today until Dec. 21st.

Have a great day!

