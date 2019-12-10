Visibility an issue this morning, traction more of a problem later
All that water spraying on windshields early today will be freezing by the afternoon rush.
Water sprayed on windshields will be freezing by afternoon rush
Good morning commuters!
Still warm and wet out there, so visibility will be affected on the highways.
By the afternoon commute, things could turn more slippery.
Not great news because, as I always say — Tuesday is typically the busiest commute of the week.
This one started off rather badly, with a rollover collision on Highway 417 way out in the west end before 6 a.m.
Have a great day!
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.