Visibility an issue this morning, traction more of a problem later
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

All that water spraying on windshields early today will be freezing by the afternoon rush.

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
A pedestrian makes their way across Elgin Street in the rain in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Good morning commuters!

Still warm and wet out there, so visibility will be affected on the highways.

By the afternoon commute, things could turn more slippery.

Not great news because, as I always say — Tuesday is typically the busiest commute of the week.

This one started off rather badly, with a rollover collision on Highway 417 way out in the west end before 6 a.m.

Have a great day!

