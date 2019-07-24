3 major roadwork projects starting over the next few days

Good morning commuters!

There's heaps of pretty major stuff happening over the next few days.

First, the Carling Avenue ramp to the eastbound Highway 417 closes Saturday for seven weeks to rehabilitate the Merivale Road bridge and to build a retaining wall.

Vehicles will be detoured along Carling to the Maitland Avenue ramp.

Also happening Saturday, the 417 itself fully closes between Bronson Avenue and Carling from 6 p.m to 11 a.m. Sunday.

This is being done as part of the highway's rehabilitation and widening.

Eastbound and westbound vehicles will be detoured via Carling. There will be additional lane closures and delays on Highway 417 from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.

Then on Monday, the Hog's Back Swing Bridge closes until May 2020.

Vehicles will be detoured via Riverside Drive, the Heron Road Workers Memorial Bridge and Prince of Wales Drive.

Access for pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained throughout the construction period.

Colonel By Drive and the Rideau Canal paths will remain open.

Have a great day!

