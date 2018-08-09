Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for August 9
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
Kent Street is still reduced to two lanes this morning between Albert and Queen streets while crews continue to repair a broken sewer line.
KENT: Kent is still reduced to 2 lanes this morning between Albert and Queen due to a broken sewer line <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/VZOvAcnafM">pic.twitter.com/VZOvAcnafM</a>—@cbcotttraffic
Don't forget to avoid the rough-ride misery that is Carling Avenue between Woodroffe and Broadview avenues while resurfacing continues there.
There was some early-morning rain and could be more late this afternoon, so it might be a bit wet, affecting visibility.
Have a great day!
