Good morning commuters!

Kent Street is still reduced to two lanes this morning between Albert and Queen streets while crews continue to repair a broken sewer line.

KENT: Kent is still reduced to 2 lanes this morning between Albert and Queen due to a broken sewer line <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/VZOvAcnafM">pic.twitter.com/VZOvAcnafM</a> —@cbcotttraffic

Don't forget to avoid the rough-ride misery that is Carling Avenue between Woodroffe and Broadview avenues while resurfacing continues there.

There was some early-morning rain and could be more late this afternoon, so it might be a bit wet, affecting visibility.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.