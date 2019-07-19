New Bells Corners bridge looks just about ready

Good morning commuters!

Benny the Labradoodle and I watched crews dismantling the scaffolding around the Trans-Canada Trail overpass on Robertson Road yesterday.

Those lane reductions west of Westcliffe should be gone soon. And the bridge looks great.

Starting tomorrow, March Road will be closed between Huntmar and Tall Forest drives until Aug. 12 for culvert repair.

There's supposed to be some filming-related closures on Somerset Street today between Percy and Bay streets. Not sure when, though.

Also, Wall Road is closed today for construction between Trim and Frank Kenny roads.

Have a great day!

