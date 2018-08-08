Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for August 8

Good morning commuters!

It's a bit foggy this morning, so make sure to get more than your running lights on and leave some extra space.

If you're up early enough, head outside and take a look at the pretty fingernail moon out there. Quite cool.

The only new construction today is the appearance of a crane on Daly Avenue.

The street will be closed 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Nicholas to Waller streets.

Have a great day!

