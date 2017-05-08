Quyon ferry back in service after collision
Remember roadwork on the SJAM Parkway near the museum between rush hours
Good morning commuters!
The Quyon ferry is back up and running this morning after getting clearance to resume service last night.
The vessel had been involved in a collision with a pontoon boat Monday night in the Quyon harbour.
Starting today there will be lane closures on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in both directions, alternately, at the LeBreton Bridge, starting at Vimy Place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is so crews can make minor corrections to the detour road to the parkway, west of the war museum, until Friday.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
