Quyon ferry back in service after collision
Ottawa

A river crossing option is back, while a riverside drive needs midday roadwork.

Remember roadwork on the SJAM Parkway near the museum between rush hours

Doug Hempstead · CBC News
The Quyon ferry connects rural west Ottawa with Quyon, part of the Municipality of the Pontiac. (CBC News)

Good morning commuters!

The Quyon ferry is back up and running this morning after getting clearance to resume service last night.

The vessel had been involved in a collision with a pontoon boat Monday night in the Quyon harbour.

Starting today there will be lane closures on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in both directions, alternately, at the LeBreton Bridge, starting at Vimy Place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is so crews can make minor corrections to the detour road to the parkway, west of the war museum, until Friday.

Have a great day!

