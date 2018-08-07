Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for August 7
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
It's going to be wet again this morning — perhaps loud again, as well.
There's a major new construction project starting today on Prince of Wales Drive between Baseline/Heron and Dynes roads in the Hog's Back area.
Crews will be installing sidewalks, curbs, cycle tracks and landscaping.
Prince of Wales may be closed southbound often enough to warrant avoiding it until the leaves change.
This work continues until October.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
