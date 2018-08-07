Good morning commuters!

It's going to be wet again this morning — perhaps loud again, as well.

There's a major new construction project starting today on Prince of Wales Drive between Baseline/Heron and Dynes roads in the Hog's Back area.

Crews will be installing sidewalks, curbs, cycle tracks and landscaping.

Prince of Wales may be closed southbound often enough to warrant avoiding it until the leaves change.

This work continues until October.

Have a great day!

