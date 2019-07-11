Post long weekend Tuesday a traffic wild card
One day closer to part of the Queensway closing this weekend
Good morning commuters!
Typically, Tuesday is the busiest commute of the week, but I'm not certain that will be the case today. I imagine a lot of folks are dragging the long weekend out into a vacation or mini-vacation.
That said, it was pretty busy at the coffee shop at 5:30 a.m. today.
Never a good sign.
Whatever happens, it's a short week. Which means we're one day closer to part of Highway 417 closing this weekend.
A section between Carling and Bronson avenues is scheduled to be fully closed from Saturday 10 at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 11 a.m. There will be signed detours.
Seeing as it is Tuesday — busy or not — I get to spin a Traffic Tuesday selection to distract you through your ordeal.
Today's selection is the crazy amazing Prissencolinensinainciusol by Adriano Celentano.
Back in the early 1970s, there was pressure on the popular Italian performer to release a song in English.
Instead, he put out this song in 1974 — in gibberish. It's not in any language at all, but designed to sound English.
It's all kinds of awesome.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
