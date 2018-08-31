Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Aug. 31

Good morning commuters!

It's a pretty quiet morning, as many folks are likely opting to serve themselves a four-day weekend.

There's no new construction; in fact, there are three projects scheduled to wrap up today.

Bayswater Avenue is supposed to reopen south of Wellington Street, Mitch Owens Road between Boundary and Blackcreek roads and even Queen Street between Bank and O'Connor streets.

I'll believe that last one when I see it.

There's no traffic reports Monday, but I'll be back Tuesday for what will be a very busy morning — all kids head back to school.

Leave earlier that day and be on the lookout for more pedestrians and cyclists.

And of course, school buses.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.