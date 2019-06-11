Ottawa's downtown mobility blitz returns

Good morning commuters!

Wet roads this morning to start the last weekday commute of August — the last before most schools return on Tuesday and the lower volumes associated with summer vacation tick back up.

Roads should dry up before today's afternoon rush.

Wellington Street westbound should get a lane back from roadwork today near Metcalfe Street.

There are more lane closures on Highway 50 at boulevard la Vérendrye. Just like yesterday, they're holding off on westbound work until after the morning commute and ending it both ways before it gets busy again in the afternoon.

It wasn't too much of an issue yesterday.

Tomorrow, construction that's closing Bay Street south of Gladstone Avenue is supposed to end.

Another reminder of move-in days at local universities and colleges that's causing public transit bus detours at Carleton and at Queen's.

Mobility blitz II

The city is throwing it back to late spring with another "mobility blitz" in downtown Ottawa starting Tuesday.

This means bylaw, police and other city officials will be keeping an eye on issues such as people parking where they aren't supposed to and blocking crosswalks and intersections.

They single out Slater and Albert streets, Laurier Avenue, Nicholas Street and Waller Street at the Mackenzie King Bridge in their memo to city council.

There's no firm end date. Rather, the city said it will end when buses are ready to come off Scott and Albert streets and some of the highway ramps open back up a few weeks after LRT launches.

So we're likely looking at early October, given buses will still be using Scott and Albert until Oct. 6.

The first blitz got mixed reviews in this space, so let's see if anything's really changed over the summer.

Have a great weekend! No traffic updates on Monday, then Trevor Pritchard is in on Tuesday.

