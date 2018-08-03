Good morning commuters!

If, as Doug pointed out earlier this week, it's peak summer vacation season, today may be the apex of that with us being hours from a long weekend.

Expect volumes to be overall light today.

There are roadwork projects and events that affect the roads and paths both starting and ending this weekend.

Today is the last day of intermittent lane closures on Galetta Side Road between Ferry and Dunrobin roads and on Highway 174 midday for grass cutting.

On Saturday, the Athlone Avenue bridge over the Transitway closes until Monday night for road resurfacing and sidewalk repairs, buses will take Tweedsmuir Avenue.

That's also the last day a crane is supposed be parked on Sparks Street between Lyon and Bay streets.

On Monday, the roadwork on Bayview Avenue south of Somerset Street West ends, while overnight construction begins on St. Laurent Boulevard between Innes Road and north of Shore Street.

That will last all month.

Finally, just because I'm housesitting in the area, I noticed new bike lanes on Fifth Avenue in the Glebe this week, connecting the Rideau Canal pathway network to the O'Connor Street bike lanes and Bank Street.

The new Fifth Avenue bike lanes, taken while out walking the dog. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Night light shows

It's time for the Sound of Light firework competition again on Saturday and Wednesday nights for the next two weeks, Aug. 4 to 18.

All road and path closures are listed on their website, but to sum up what's happening on firework nights:

The Alexandra Bridge will close to everybody from 8:30 to 10:15 p.m.

The Ottawa River pathway between Bank Street and the bridge closes 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Voyageur trail closes from rue Victoria to the bridge from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lady Grey Drive and Pioneer Street will close from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

St. Patrick Street between the bridge and Mackenzie Drive and boulevard Des Allumetiè​res between the bridge and rue Laurier close 8:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Des Allumetiè​res closes between the bridge and boulevard Maisonneuve, while rue Laurier closes between rue Hotel de Ville and boulevard Sacré​-Coeur from 9 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Doug is back on Tuesday.

