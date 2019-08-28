Notes on school zone speed limits and new LRT signs

Good morning commuters!

Doug took a short week — I'm in today and tomorrow.

French schools in eastern Ontario are already back in session, but next week is when everyone else goes back to class.

If you aren't directly involved in back-to-school, one of the main ways this will affect you is that school zone speed limits will be in effect again.

A reminder photo radar is supposed to be coming to some of Ottawa's school zones at some point in the near future …

Another reminder back-to-school includes move-in day for post-secondary students in residences, so there will be more traffic around campuses.

At Carleton, buses won't be serving Campus Avenue most of the day Saturday and Sunday.

There are some notes from Kingston Transit around changes to its routes because of events at Queen's Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

Replacing trains with buses

The future Parliament LRT station is right across the street from CBC HQ on Queen Street and I just saw this morning how OC Transpo is marking the special stops for the R1 buses that will replace trains whenever there are issues with the Confederation Line.

R1 buses will replace the Confederation Line, also branded as the 1 line, when it's offline. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

More details on how this works should be coming in the deluge of information before launch, 16 days away.

The mayor tweeted yesterday the line won't be up and running to get you to the malls or ByWard Market or river pathways at 6 a.m. like a normal Saturday on launch day, it will open at 2 p.m. and run until the normal time, 2 a.m.

No new construction today to tell you about and no weather notes when it comes to the roads and paths.

Tomorrow is when the sewer construction on westbound Wellington Street near East Block is supposed to end.

Have a great day!

